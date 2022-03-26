Kim Kardashian gushes over 'dream' to have own law firm

Kim Kardashian is taking baby steps towards opening her own law firm.

Speaking to Vogue HongKong in a recent interview, the 41-year-old expressed her enthusiasm toward criminal justice and spoke her plans of representing the wrongfully convicted.

"The experience taught me so much and I've never worked so hard on something in my life," she said of preparing for the test. "I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it. I'm very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel were wrongfully convicted."

The SKIMS founder then added that she dreams "of one day creating a successful law firm."

Kim, whose father Robert Kardashian was a famous attorney, confesses that a large chunk of her inspiration to be a lawyer comes from dad.

"Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me. Doing this work has been in my soul for years and I'm so proud that I'm now doing this work," she said.

The mother of four added, "Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad and to know that I'm helping people feels really good at the end of the day."

Kardashian previously explained how her law career is purely based on merit and tough work.

"This wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote in a December Instagram post. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"