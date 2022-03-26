Britney Spears meets Donatella Versace, shares snaps on Instagram

Britney Spears reunited with renowned Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace on Friday.

The Gimme More crooner took to her Instagram handle and dropped gorgeous snaps of her reunion with the fashion designer and her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Sharing the series of photos and a video online, the Baby One More Time singer, 40, wrote the caption that reads, "Look who came to visit … these 2 bad [expletive] are up to no good …"

In the pictures, the Toxic can be seen flaunting her toned abs in a printed, puff-sleeve crop top while posing next to Versace, 66, who opted for a bright-hued outfit including pink bell bottoms and a neon green top.

Meanwhile, Asghari, 28, looked dapper in casual white T-shirt and jeans.

Back in November 2021, Spears had revealed that she chosen Versace to design her wedding dress. “No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!!” she captioned Instagram photos of herself in a pink ballgown. “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak,” she continued, adding, “Have a good night folks !!!!”