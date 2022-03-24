Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian seriously thinking to have baby?

Pete Davidson's mom Amy, who is a huge fan of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, has expressed her feelings about the lovebirds' future life.

The comedian's mom took no time to respond to a social media post that 'Kim Kardashian will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.'

"She [Kim] will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. @amyymarie118," a fan commented Tuesday on an Instagram photo of Davidson and Kardashian locking lips in a car, making sure to tag Amy’s account.



Pete Davidson’s mom responded to the comment with enthusiasm, simply writing, "yayyyy!"

Her reply, that appears to have been deleted (likely due to Pete being like MOM WHAT ARE YOU DOING), suggests she wants the comedian to have a baby from the reality star.

Kim and Pete have only been dating for about six months, so kinda doubt they're about to have a baby. But the two are getting serious and publicly expressing their feelings for each other.

Kim Kardashian recently expressed her feelings about Pete Davidson while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: "It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. '

On the other hand, Pete has multiple tattoos dedicated to Kim, as well as a casual branding of her name that he couldn't remove even if he wanted to.

Kim and Pete Davidson's fans are speculating about the couple's future plans as some are saying the new lovebirds may fulfil Amy's desire while others are suggesting the mum-of-four won't instigate her ex Kanye West by doing so.