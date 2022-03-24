Taylor Swift teases new song ‘Carolina' in trailer of ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Taylor Swift new song ‘Carolina’ previews in trailer of ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Taylor Swift left her fans amazed with her new song Carolina which is the title track of upcoming drama film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The official trailer for the movie dropped on March 22, giving preview of Taylor's haunting new single.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old singer posted the trailer of the movie along with a long caption, detailing her experience of making the song.

She wrote, “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago.”

“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar-Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” Taylor continued.

She added, “I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

“You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the crawdads movie trailer for a clip!” Taylor concluded.







