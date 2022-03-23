Prince Charles finding 'difficult' to accept he wont' see Archie, Lilibet

Prince Charles is "desperate" on wanting to meet Archie and Lilibet as Prince Harry’s chances for a UK on visit grow slim.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, the Prince of Wales is having a hard time accepting that he may not see his grandchildren for "a long time" as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to delay their visit to the UK due to safety fears.

Speaking on Nine News Today he said: "I know Prince Charles is absolutely desperate to see his grandchildren but as I said Prince Harry has really put himself in a difficult position.

"He's saying that it's more a dangerous place than California coming back to London because of this security row.

"We'll just have to see, won't we? If he doesn't sort this business out with the Home Office and the British Government then we might not see him for a long, long time."