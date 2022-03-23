What was Princess Diana's last meal before her death?

While it is no secret that Princess Diana's sudden and tragic death at the age of 36 saddened the whole world, there was also morbid curiosity about details surrounding the princess’s final moments before her death.
One of those burning questions includes what the late Princess of Wales’ final meal.
According to an article by The Daily Meal, the answer to this question was easy to find out as she had a meal of Dover sole, vegetable tempura and a mushroom and asparagus omelette at L’Espadon, a restaurant at the Ritz Paris.
Her final meal served as a disturbing and chilling reminder about how she had no idea what would happen to her on the same night.
