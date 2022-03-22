Ajay Devgn talks about casting Amitabh Bachchan in 'Runway 34'

Ajay Devgn shared how inspirational it was to work with Amitabh Bachchan and revealed he would not have made Runway 34 if the senior Bachchan had said no to the role.

Fascinated by the story of the movie, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor agreed to direct it and later decided to star in it as well.

Taking to media at the trailer launch of the thriller drama, the the 52-year-old actor revealed he did not have any other actor in mind for the role of Narayan Vedant other than Big B.

He told the media, "In this film, for Mr Bachchan's role, if he wouldn't have agreed, I don't even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor).”

“I don't think I would be making the film," Ajay added. "But this is the first time I worked with him in a full-fledged film (as a director).”

He went on about how the Jhund actor has inspired him, saying, “I've known him ever since I was a child. I would visit his set often. Later, I went on to work with him in nearly six films.”

“To say anything about him would be a cliched because I haven't seen any other hardworking, professional actor,” Ajay continued.

“The energy and dedication he works with is amazing. Even if he is facing any problem, once he's on set, he forgets everything.”

