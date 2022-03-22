Priyanka Chopra to co-host pre-Oscars event with Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani

Globally famed star Priyanka Chopra is keeping her connections with the Oscars active as she will be co-hosting a pre-Oscars event along with several other South Asian stars.
Celebrating the South Asian Excellence, the White Tiger actress will co-host the glamorous event alongside stars including Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani, as per the Hollywood Reporter reported.
The event, organized and sponsored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center, and the Juggernaut, will be held on March 23, in Beverly Hills.
PeeCee will be joined by other hosts as well, including Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria and Maneesh K. The guests expected to attend the evening are Riz Ahmed, Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei.
Priyanka, 39, was last seen in the Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections. The Sky Is Pink actress has many more projects in her kitty including Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.
She will also be seen in Hollywood projects including the web series Citadel, romantic comedy Text For You, and action film Ending Things.
