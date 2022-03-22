Fans' ‘rosy gesture’ takes Kartik Aaryan for a loop: Watch

Kartik Aaryan’s fans ‘rosy gesture’ takes the actor for a loop: Watch

Kartik Aaryan recently attracted attention when his female fans gifted him roses at Mumbai airport.



Aaryan, who always receives a lot of love and admiration from his fans for his kindness and humility, could be seen walking out of the airport on Tuesday in a video shot by some paparazzo.

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor just flew back from Goa where he was on a vacation with his college friends.

In the clip, the 31-year-old, in a pink hoodie, was chased by his two ardent female fans who gifted him roses on the way.

Take a look here:





One of the fans said, “This is for you. Thank you for being so precious.”

A voice of a paparazzo was also heard in the background, saying, “Go on your knees and propose him properly.”

Another girl, then told Aaryan, “Today is my birthday,” and offered bouquet to the Luka Chuppi actor, but he declined it.

The video garnered a lot of heart and heart-eye face emojis in the comment section.

One of the fans replied on the video, “This is so cool.”

Other comment read, “He is love.”

On the work front, Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhuliya 2, Freddy and Shehzada.