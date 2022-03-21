'Bored' Queen’s guard who left to fight in Ukraine arrested

File Footage





A 19-year-old member of the royal Queen’s guard was arrested earlier after he went missing from his job to fight against the Russian invasion in Ukraine, reported Express UK.

According to reports, the young soldier landed back in the UK at London Stansted Airport from Poland, soon after contacting his superior officers from Ukraine where he was volunteering to fight against Russians.

The soldier was reportedly a member of the Coldstream Guards and one of the guards enlisted to protect Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Following the arrest, he now faces a possible prison sentence for ‘desertion’ and ignoring orders of the Ministry of Defence.

The young man is said to have gone missing after ‘getting bored with the ceremonial role of his regiment’. He then travelled to Krakow, Poland, where he crossed the border to reach the HQ of the International Brigade in western Ukraine.