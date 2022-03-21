Khloe Kardashian supporting Kanye West amid rapper's feud with Kim and Pete Davidson

Khloe Kardashian left fans guessing with her move as she surprisingly wore Yeezy sneakers to apparently support Kanye West amid the rapper's ongoing rift with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Kim's sister Khloe apparently showed support for her troubled brother-in-law as she appeared at Van Nuys Airport on Sunday.

The 44-year-old rapper-designer was removed from the slate of Grammy Awards performers due to his 'concerning online behavior' against Khloe's big sister Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers during her latest appearance, setting tongues wagging.

Khloe looked smashing in a black sleeveless top and leggings as she clutched a large plush blanket following her red-eye, cross-country flight from Florida.

It's surprising that The Good American co-founder also dined at Swan Miami on Saturday to back Kim Kardashian's launch of the temporary SKIMS Swim pop-up shop.