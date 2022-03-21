Prince Harry ‘scared’ Meghan Markle would ‘dump him’ due to racist media

File Footage





Prince Harry has reportedly been scared of wife Meghan Markle dumping him due to negative media attention, and was even ‘forced’ to slam the media publicly out of fear, reported The Sun.

The publication has claimed that Harry was forced to issue a scathing statement against the media in 2016 out of fear of then-girlfriend Meghan ending their engagement.

According to reports, the duke was ‘freaking out’ about Meghan’s reaction to news coverage, and thus released the warning which highlighted “the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Commenting on the matter, a source told The Times: “It did feel like that if the palace was not able to stand up and support his girlfriend, against some of that disgusting coverage... then who in their right mind would ever consider entering into a relationship with him in the future?”

"Harry was very exercised about some of that coverage. He definitely felt that if nothing was done to support here, then she would be, 'I'm not sure this is what I signed up for',” the insider added.

Another source added: “He was freaking out, saying, 'she's going to dump me'.”

However, the claims have categorically been denied by a spokeswoman for Prince Harry and Meghan.