Jake Paul 'guarantees' $60m offer for Kanye West vs Pete Davidson fight

American boxer Jake Paul stepped in to settle Kanye West and Pete Davidson's feud as he offered both the stars to face-off each other in boxing ring for $60 million .

During his recent conversation with TMZ, the 25-year-old boxer clarified that his million-dollar offer was not a publicity stunt.

The controversial personality expressed being concerned for the Donda 2 rapper and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s four kids amidst the on-going drama.

“I'm kinda sick of them going back and forth on social media and I think it's affecting the kids' lives, like Kanye and Kim's kids,” he shared.

"They're gonna be the ones that take the most trauma from this,” Paul added.

The highest-paid boxer of 2021 added that he "can guarantee the money myself, but we have partners and stuff. The money's good."

This came after West, who now goes Ye, ‘killed and buried’ the Saturday Night Live star in music video of his new song Eazy.