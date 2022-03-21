Kim Kardashian ‘won’t reciprocate’ Pete Davidson’s love with tattoos: reports

Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back herself from flaunting his Pete Davidson branding her name on his chest, however, the mogul doesn’t plan to reciprocate the gesture.
The SKIMS founder recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to give fans an insight into her love-life with Saturday Night Live star as she gushed over Davidson's tattoos.
After which, fans were anticipating about the 41-year-old socialite’s way to ‘repay’ for the love.
According to Hollywood life, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is ‘going to leave all the tattoos and branding to Pete and she won’t repay the favour on getting her own."
“Kim is going to show her love for Pete in other ways rather than putting stuff on her skin,” the source added.
The mum-of-four is, nevertheless, in awe of her beau. “She thinks it’s sweet of Pete to do that, but don’t expect her to reciprocate,” the outlet quoted its source.
