Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their dance skills, video goes viral

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton flaunted their dance skills and won the hearts of the royal fans as they danced with Garifuna community in Belize.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton danced during a traditional Garifuna Festival in Belize on the second day of their tour of the Caribbean.

Royal editor at Hello Magazine Emily Nash shared the dance video of the royal couple on her Twitter handle and said, “The Dancing Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Mixed reviews on their skills, kids I spoke to thought William needed more practice!”

Emily Nash also talked to the lady who danced with Prince William.

She tweeted, “But Laura Cacho, who danced with William, said: “He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me. She said Kate was “excellent” as well. They were shaking their waists like nobody's business.”

The video of their dance has gone viral on social media platforms.



