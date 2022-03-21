 
close
Monday March 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Could Kate Middleton be pregnant again': Fans ask after William's 'comforting' touch

'Could Kate Middleton be pregnant again': Fans ask after William's comforting touch

By Web Desk
March 21, 2022
Could Kate Middleton be pregnant again: Fans ask after Williams comforting touch

A video of Prince William  comforting his wife Kate Middleton has  gone vial as the couple continues their royal duties in Belize during their visit to the Caribbean.

Thousands of people have watched the video that shows  the royal couple leaving at the end of an engagement in Belize.

While most  of the people praised William for being a nice husband , others wondered whether  the  Duchess  could be pregnant again.

Commenting on the video a Twitter user said, "She does look very tired & isn’t it lovely how William gently touches and comforts her, he knows she is tiered and it has been a long day for her. Just putting it out there, could she be pregnant again?".

Disagreeing user another Cinnlafey said, "I doubt that she's pregnant. I think that stage is behind them and that they have settled into raising the 3 amazing kiddos that they have. But you're so right about his comforting touch. He's such a good man, a good Husband and will make an amazing Prince of Wales.

Several other royal fans also reacted to the video in replies as a fan account shared the clip on Twitter.