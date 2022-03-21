Julia Fox on Kanye West's online attacks on Kim and Pete: 'I don’t have google alerts for this man'

Julia Fox, who jumped to Kanye West's defense after he was previously banned from Instagram for 'hateful' comments, seemingly backtracked on her comments.
The Uncut Gems actress previously told TMZ: "Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression. “I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly."
The star was also asked if she thinks Kanye is a danger to himself, to which she said: 'I'm not really sure but I'll give him a call and I'll find out.'
Kanye - who split from Julia last month after a short-lived romance - was again temporarily suspended from Instagram for violating the site’s policies earlier this week as he had blasted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
But now, the 32-year-old admitted she hadn't seen his social media posts when she made those comments defending him to TMZ.
"I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video," the actress reportedly said of her recent comments in a since-deleted post.
"Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have google alerts for this man!"
Julia and Kanye hit headlines when they briefly dated earlier this year. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October last year.
