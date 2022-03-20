Lily Collins shares experience on working with husband Charlie McDowell in ‘Windfall’

Lily Collins starrer Windfall released on Netflix this week and the leading lady shared her experience of working with her husband and filmmaker Charlie McDowell.

Speaking about her work experience with hubby, the Emily In Paris starlet revealed that she didn’t receive any special treatment from her husband while shooting Windfall. She said that he he treated her like any other member of the cast.

In her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Mirror Mirror actress said, "It's really funny because I kept forgetting that we were together, because he treats everyone equally and he's such an actor's director."

She further added, "The way in which he communicates was so easy that it felt as easy as it normally is. But I always saw him as my director. Obviously, going home at the end of the night to talk about the day is different."

Lily recently celebrated a half-year wedding anniversary with the Discovery director. Taking to her Instagram handle, earlier this month, she posted a bunch of adorable pictures in which, the duo can be seen fist-bumping each other on the sets of Windfall.

In the post, she also mentioned their Netflix movie and said that working alongside her husband was a very fun aspect of the production process.

Lily and Charlie went Instagram official in 2019, and made their first public appearance as a couple the following year. In October last year, the pair said their vows and made their marriage legal with a wedding ceremony in Colorado.