Queen Elizabeth planning return to cottage she shared with late Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning to spend more time at her Balmoral estate cottage where she spent countless summers with her late husband Prince Philip, reported The Express.

It was an annual tradition for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to spend a week of the summer holidays at their private Craigowan Lodge at Balmoral Estate together.

According to the UK publication, renovations are currently underway at the seven-bedroom Lodge that is situated about a mile away from Balmoral Castle.

On such upgrade especially caught the eye of royal enthusiasts; a ‘wheelchair-friendly’ lift is a part of the £20,000 house upgrades.

Other additions include a new security gate, more CCTV cameras, and a specialised intercom system.

The Chairman of Ballater and Crathie Community Council, James Anderson, told PA news agency: “We don't see much of her when she is on the estate. However, it generates a lot of income for the village and for the area when she's here.”

He went on to explain: “This is because of the number of staff and the business it brings; it is a good thing. It is a very relaxing area and she likes it up here.”

Local councillor Geva Blackett also chimed in saying: “We always welcome the Queen here; she is part of the community. We would love her to be here more if that's what she wants to do.”