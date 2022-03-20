Prince Harry mocked for skipping UK event on the pretext of security

Prince Harry is being criticized in the UK for not returning to his country to attend the memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip.

While the Duke of Sussex has not given any reason for skipping the event, the service is taking place amid his ongoing legal battle with UK's Home Department over his security.

During the court hearings, Harry's lawyers argued that Prince Harry and his family don't feel safe in the UK.

Harry has been demanding the Home Department allow him to pay for his own security during his UK visits.

Commenting on his decision to skip the memorial service, royal biographer Angela Levin said "So many foreign royals coming to show their respect for Prince Philip at the thanksgiving service. None of them seem anxious about protection except army man Harry."