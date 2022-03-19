Rihanna removes Megan Thee Stallion as ‘Savage X Fenty’ ambassador?

Rihanna has seemingly removed Megan Thee Stallion as Savage X Fenty ambassador as the rapper was nowhere spotted on the website after she was unfollowed by Drake on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, netizens flooded the platform to with their anticipation around some drama to surface the three stars.

“Rihanna, Nicki, Kylie, drake unfollowed megan.. Fornite removed her song from the game and Rihanna removed her from her site.. megan thee stallion is literally over like im not even joking,” one user pointed out.

Another wrote, “Rihanna has removed her SavagexFenty collab with Megan Thee Stallion from her website and unfollowed her Drake also has unfollowed Meg…”

This came amidst the SG artist’s on-going case Tory Lanez which was started in July 2020 when the rapper was nabbed for possessing weapons.

During his conversation with Rolling Stone, Jack Harlow commented on the matter.

“My character, my integrity are very important to me. And I think I’ve done such a good job that now I’m being forced to answer for other people’s actions.2

“It doesn’t feel right as a grown man to speak for other grown men all the time … One thing’s for sure, is that Megan got shot. And I wish her nothing but love and respect.”



