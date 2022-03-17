Prince Harry not ‘in the burn book’ business amid fears of vicious memoir

File Footage

Looming fears about Prince Harry’s memoir sparks fears amid fans, leading experts to assure prince is ‘not in the business’ of writing burn books.



This assurance has been issued by royal author and biographer Omid Scobie.

He began by admitting, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there [the book] that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever, and he really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.”

“I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story, and of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.”

“I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating,” he concluded by adding.