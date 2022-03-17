Ed Sheeran to book a theatre in London for 5-year residency

File Footage

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s hoping to book a theatre in London for his five-year residency in an effort to stay close his family.



According to The Mirror, the Perfect hit-maker, who is a father of 18-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, talked about his much-anticipated performances in the UK.

“I’d love to book out a theatre in London and say: ‘I’m playing here three times a week for the next five years’,” he shared.

Sheeran said that he wants to spend more time with his family. “I don’t want to miss milestones,” he expressed.

“I saw her first steps and heard her first words. And she’s quite portable...”

The Bad Habits singer also revealed having no plans to take his shows to Las Vegas.

“Every time I play Vegas, it’s like you’re the warmup to their night,” he explained. “It’s just people heading to a club later.”

“Nobody listens, they’re just there to get (expletive). Get (expletive) by all means, but at least make sure Ed’s the main event,” he added.