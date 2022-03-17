Kim Kardashian mocked for hypocrisy after flaunting Pete Davidson tattoos

Kim Kardashian is facing flak for one of her old interviews on the internet.

Kim, who recently flaunted new beau Pete Davidson and his many dedicated tattoos for her, once dubbed inking on body equivalent to putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley.

In the viral video, Kim is asked by Wendy Williams: “I have always thought that you don’t have tattoos anywhere?”

She replies: “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”

The mother-of-four was quick to receive backlash for her changed statements.



“Midlife crisis. That’s exactly what’s happening here!” wrote on internet user.

Another said: “Their fling won’t last. She’s only happy right now because it’s new, fun, and completely different from her marriage with Kanye. Them actually having a life as a couple seems far reached.”

A third added: “She also tweeted about hating cigarette smoke and Pete smokes like a chimney. She’s in her midlife crisis era.”

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder gushed over finding happiness amid new relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

"I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh, my God, we’re so cute,' but then I’m like, 'Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,'" Kim said.

Talking about Davidson's viral photo, that featured a 'Kim' tattoo on his chest, the mother-of-four shared: "Yeah he has a few tattoos, few cutes ones but the Kim one is a branding. Because he wanted to do something different. The first tattoo he got, I said I was like oh so cute, thank you. Oh my God," she said.

Kim went on to add that the SNL star now has two tattoos and a branding dedicated to her. The reality TV star added that Davidson wants her name like a 'scar' on his body.

"My favourite one says my girl is a lawyer," gushed Kim.