Shah Rukh’s epic transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathaan' set left fans awestruck

Shah Rukh’s epic transformation in leaked pics from Pathaan sets left fans awestruck

Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his drastic body transformation in the leaked images of his upcoming movie Pathaan.

The Raees star’s chiselled physique with long hair has taken the internet by storm.



In the photographs, the King of Bollywood could be seen shirtless showing off 8 pack abs as he donned cargo green pants in Spain.

In another picture, SRK is captured in a black jacket and cup, covering his face in mask. His co-actor in the movie, Deepika Padukone, was also spotted in a picture styled in beachy waves wearing an orange jacket.

Pathaan’s teaser was launched earlier this month in which Gehraiyaan actor along with John Abharam introduced Shah Rukh’s character as a ‘true patriot’ in the film.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theatres in January 2023.