Princess Anne ‘delighted’ to avoid digital technology

British Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Princess Anne is 'delighted' to avoid the digital technology and has disclosed that she does not even have an email account.



Royal expert Richard Eden says in his latest article for the Mail Plus, “MEGHAN MARKLE was said to be upset when told she had to give up social media on marrying into the Royal Family, but Princess Anne is delighted to avoid digital technology.”

“Meaghan Kall, of the UK Health Security Agency, has revealed that, while she was being honoured as a ‘Covid unsung hero’ at Windsor Castle last month, she asked the Princess Royal if they could connect on Twitter. Anne replied: ‘Goodness me, no! I don’t even have an email account.’

The Daily Mail editor shared the article on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He tweeted, “Princess Anne makes a surprising admission.”



