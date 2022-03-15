Camilla opts for unexpected style tradition, breaks royal protocol at Commonwealth Day service

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla opted for unexpected style tradition on the Commonwealth Day service as she reportedly broke the royal protocol for the event.
Camilla and her husband Prince Charles attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey as the Prince of Wales represented her mother Queen Elizabeth II, who is the head of the Commonwealth.
Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, and Princess Alexandra also attended the multi-faith service.
Duchess Camilla opted for a purple coat dress while Kate Middleton wore a blue ensemble — a wool crepe coat dress with a silk velvet collar.
According to the Express UK, Camilla broke the royal protocol with her dress as the royals usually wear either red, white or blue for the event.
Also, Camilla’s purple outfit was not new, she wore the same dress for an event thanking key workers in December 2020.
