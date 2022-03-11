Grimes reveals she feels ‘trapped between two worlds’ when with Elon Musk

Grimes opened up about her relationship with billionaire Elon Musk in her latest interview

Grimes opened up about her relationship with billionaire Elon Musk in her latest interview, highlighting how the romance makes her feel like she’s trapped sometimes.

In her latest cover story for Vanity Fair, Grimes opened up about her high-profile relationship with the world’s wealthiest man, saying, “I feel really trapped between two worlds.”

Grimes highlighted the contrast between her life before stardom and after meeting Elon, revealing, “I used to be so far left that I went through a period of living without currency, living outside.”

She shared that she went through the above-mentioned time during her time at McGill University in Montreal, and that she slept in a tent after her first show as Grimes because she couldn’t afford a hotel.

“I mean, when people say I’m a class traitor that is not…an inaccurate description. I was deeply from the far left and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat. A lot of people are understandably upset,” said Grimes.

In the same interview, Grimes shared that Elon “does not live like a billionaire”.

The couple share two kids, son X Æ A-Xii, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl.