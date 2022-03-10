Selma Blair gets restraining order against ex-boyfriend after alleged domestic abuse

Hollywood actress Selma Blair has been granted a restraining order against her former boyfriend Ronald Carlson after he allegedly assaulted her physically and verbally in her house, last month.

The Legally Blonde actress, 49, claimed for a protective order on February 25, alleged Carlson for domestic abuse attack on February 22, for which he was arrested.

As per the court documents, Blair claims Carlson, who she was in a relationship with for around seven years, came to her home to return a television set and the duo got engaged in verbal argument, which ended up in physical altercation, reported by People.

The actress also told the court that she briefly lost consciousness after her ex attacked her. She further claimed in her report that Carlson 'strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively'.

Furthermore, Blair claimed that Carlson alleged threatened to kill her during the fight and reported that he owns an unregistered and loaded firearm in his home. Carlson also reportedly filed for a restraining order which was later denied.