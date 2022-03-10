Duchess Sarah has no intention of shrinking away from limelight

Duchess Sarah had no intention of shrinking away from limelight after Prince Andrew was cast out of the Royal Family, said royal expert Richard Eden.

Sarah, Duchess of York, is due to give a speech in the United States about strong women, days after her ex-husband Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court deal with Virginia Giuffre in sexual assault case.

The Duchess, who has been supporting the father of her children,will give a keynote speech at an event in Denver Colorado, according to the British media.

"The Duchess will speak about the resiliency and strength of women in philanthropy, a topic near and dear to our hearts," said organizers of the event in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages over the sex abuse case filed in the US.

