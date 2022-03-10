Release date for Dwayne Johnson’s 'Black Adam' changed

The release dates for several movies, including “Black Adam,” “The Flash,” “Aquaman 2,” “Wonka” and “Shazam 2” have reshuffled by Warner Bros.

According to, Variety, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “The Flash” are both being pushed from 2022 to 2023 due to COVID-related production delays with visual effects.

The report said, the Jason Momoa-starring sequel is being pushed back from Dec. 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller’s first solo outing as Flash is speeding away from Nov. 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023.

Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” is being pushed back three months to Oct. 21, 2022, and “DC League of Super-Pets” is moving to July 29, 2022, which was “Black Adam’s” original date.