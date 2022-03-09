YouTuber Jake Paul left ‘devastated’ following breakup with model girlfriend

YouTube star Jake Paul has officially split with his girlfriend, Instagram model Julia Rose

YouTube star Jake Paul has officially split with his girlfriend, Instagram model Julia Rose, Page Six confirmed on Wednesday, February 9.

Rumours about the status of their romance started doing the rounds last week after Jake took to Twitter to say, “Alexa, play ‘I’m Single’ by Jake Paul.”

Soon after, the news was corroborated via a close source who told the publication, “He’s devastated.”

The insider also revealed that while Jake has been making attempts at “moving on with other girls”, Julia was ‘the one’ in his heart.

“He would like to get back together with her and maybe they will, but they both need to slow down their lives,” the source added.

Before dating Julia, Jake famously got married to fellow social media star Tana Mongeau in a ceremony that was aired as a $50 pay-per-view event. However, they did not have a marriage license, so the marriage was legally invalid.

File Footage







