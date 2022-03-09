Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre lawyers confirm they have settled the case

Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused the Duke of York of raping her, have filed notice in a US court confirming they have settled the sexual assault case.
Commenting on the move, royal expert Omid Scobie said, "This means the reported $13-15 million settlement (bankrolled by the Queen and Prince Charles) has been paid out."
Prince Andrew was accused of raping Virginia Giuffre when she was young. The Duke of York lost his military titles and royal patronages due to the case filed against him the court.
Prince Andrew is said to shell out a whopping £12million in the settlement with Virginia Giuffre
