Bolshoi Theatre’s chief conductor quits under pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion

Tugan Sokhiev, the chief conductor at Moscow's prestigious Bolshoi Theatre, announced on Sunday he was quitting his job after coming under pressure to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to Reuters, Sokhiev also said he was resigning as conductor of an orchestra in the French city of Toulouse, where officials had pressed him to clarify his attitude to the invasion.
"Today I am forced to make a choice and choose one of my musical family over the other. I am being asked to choose one cultural tradition over the other," he said in an English-language post on Facebook.
"I have decided to resign from my positions as Music Director of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse with immediate effect."
Last week the Munich Philharmonic dismissed chief conductor Valery Gergiev with immediate effect after he did not respond to calls to condemn the invasion. - Reuters
Kate Middleton knack for photography comes from when she visited her grandfather when she was little
Prince Charles has been known to be less apolitical than the rest of his family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ensuring that their mothers are included in every aspect of their life
Prince Charles and Camilla's romance was largely controversial due to it being an extramarital affair
Ranbir Kapoor spends quality time with mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor
Kim Kardashian wrapped shipping tape around her for Paris Fashion Week