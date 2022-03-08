TikTok-er Addison Rae attends Paris Fashion Week with musician beau

Addison Rae and beau Omer Fedi made several heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week on Saturday

Addison Rae made several heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week on Saturday as she attended the Monot runway show with her musician boyfriend Omer Fedi.

According to The Daily Mail, the two young lovebirds were spotted mingling at the star-studded Monot show on Saturday with Addison seen in a black Balenciaga T-shirt dress with her long legs on display.

The 21-year-old He’s All That actress paired the black look with a beige trench and striking white platform boots.

Meanwhile, Omer stood out in a patterned skirt paired with a black shirt and black leather coat.

Addison and Omer have been linked together since the summer of 2021, just months after the social media sensation split up with fellow social media star Bryce Hall.