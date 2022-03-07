 
Frozen singer Idina Menzel voices support for Ukrainian girl singing Let It Go’ from bunkers

By Web Desk
March 07, 2022
Frozen’s Idina Menzel gushes over a little girl from Ukraine hiding within a bunker and singing the hit song Let It Go.

A video of the little girl in question has already gone viral and the video has been viewed over 2.9 million times, within the span of a day.

As of this moment, it has 85k likes and 20K retweets and contains a small retweeted note from the official singer of the box office hit herself, Idina Menzel.

The video itself is only 1 minute and 27 seconds long and begins by showing a video of the young girl who is surrounded by an audience of tens of people, who can be seen getting mesmerized by the little girl in black-and-white.

The video also pans across the entire bunker and showcases people stacked atop boxes, their belongings haphazardly placed near-random school desks and a Ukrainian flag hung on the wall.

Check it out below: