Will Smith all set to star in ‘I Am Legend' Sequel with Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are going to star in an upcoming film, I Am Legend sequel together.

Smith, 53, and Jordan, 35, will not only star in the Warner Bros. film, but they are also set to co-produce, Deadline reports.

Jordan will produce alongside Elizabeth Raposo under Outlier Society, while Smith, Jon Mone, and Ryan Shimazaki will serve as producers for Westbrook Studios, per the outlet.

Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original film, is also on board to pen the sequel. A director has not been named yet, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, Smith took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news with the post of a deserted street, reminiscent of the original 2007 film, tagging Jordan in the photo.



"And I ooooppp,” Jordan's girlfriend Lori Harvey, 25, wrote in the comment section.

Starring Smith, the original I Am Legend film brought in more than $585 million worldwide, per Deadline.

For unversed, Smith's latest project comes after he took home the award for his outstanding performance in King Richard at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday.