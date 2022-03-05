Robert Pattinson copies Zoe Kravitz’s method acting: ‘I studied how bats fight’

Robert Pattinson got candid to give an insight into how he channelled the 'Batman' avatar in the newly-unveiled movie as he admitted to copy his co-star Zoe Kravitz’s method acting.
During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, the Twilight star recalled talking to the Divergent actor, who helms the role of 'Catwoman' in the super hero movie.
“She's great, and she was saying, to see the way she's moving and stuff, she's looking at these videos, big cat videos, and how big cats fight and stuff,” shared Pattinson.
“So I looked up how a bat fights and there was this one video on 'Planet Earth' of the technique of a vampire bat with a chicken in a cage and how it fights the chicken, it flaps around the cage for like an hour, just flap-banging on the cage until the chicken's been scared for so long the chicken falls asleep,” he explained.
“And then the bat sneaks into the cage and bites it on its anus. I said that to Matt [Reeves, the director], and he's like, 'I've got an idea,” the 35-year-old actor revealed.
Recently, Kravitz also explained how she studied cats to flawlessly play the character in the movie during on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“What I was so interested by was the fact you can’t read their (cats) face at all,” she told the show’s host. “Which is why I think people are creeped out by them, you can’t tell what they’re going to do.”
