Olivia Wilde going ‘above and beyond’ for Harry Styles: ‘Thinks the sky’s the limit for him’

Olivia Wilde has reportedly been putting her abilities as a “master socializer and schmoozer” to the test for her beau Harry Styles and his future within the acting world.

This news has been brought to light by an insider close to the couple and according to their findings, Wilde “is going all out to promote the project for Harry’s sake.”

Not just that, but because of her efforts, “This could be Harry’s breakout role, and Olivia is hell-bent on getting the awards-giving bodies and festivals excited about him.”

Styles is by no means an unknown name, he’s made a big splash into the music landscape, before and after his time with the rest of One Direction, but it appears he is ready for greener pastures and better horizons.

According to the inside source, networking is one of Wilde’s best character traits and by flexing her prowess, she’s devoting every spare second to his success.

The same source was also quoted saying, “She’s a master socializer and schmoozer and is quietly urging movie honchos to cast him in more leading roles. Olivia believes in Harry, body and soul, and thinks the sky’s the limit for him.”

This news comes shortly after it was reported that the duo seem to be getting serious in their relationship. According to prior reports, they "try to see each other as much as possible." despite hectic scheduling worries.

"Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour," all the time. "She always seems focused on just making it all work," the source also added. After all, "She is really Harry's biggest fan" at the end of the day.