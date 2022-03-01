Kate Middleton left red-faced after forgetting purse during checkout

File Footage





Kate Middleton was left red-faced after a hiccup on a shopping trip which also left her with a new nickname.

During a trip to Funsport the shopkeeper there didn’t recognize her and in turn gave her a secret name.

While buying a wetsuit, the Duchess of Cambridge was left red-faced when she realized that she forgot her purse.

She then told the oblivious shopkeeper Dave Buckland to reserve it for her but the shopkeeper did not know her name and decided to reserve it under the name "Mrs Cambridge".

A source told Mail on Sunday back in 2012: "He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname.

"He hadn’t a clue who she was. She just smiled and said she’d be back. He hasn’t lived it down since."