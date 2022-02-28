 
Monday February 28, 2022
'Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o falls in with 'Desi Groove' amid Karachi trip

By Web Desk
February 28, 2022
'Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o falls in with 'Desi Groove' amid Karachi trip

Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o can't get enough of 'Desi Groove' as she hit streets of Karachi after attending a friend's wedding.

The Academy-winning actor arrived in the city to grace the nuptial ceremony of artist Misha Japanwala while she continues to share her experience of exploring the local cuisines, architecture and culture.

Most recent of her sneak peeks from the trip, the actor dropped a photo on Instagram as she posed in front of a local bus.

The 38-year-old actor donned beautiful white Kurta and paired it with a black dupatta which she wrapped around her head.

She captioned the post, “Pakistan = Aesthetic Force”.

The 12 Years A Slave actor looked absolutely gorgeous on pink desi outfit as she paired her outfit with white flats and classy earrings.

Moreover, she hit a local 'Dhaba' to try ‘Chai’ after riding on a bus’ roof with her pals.

