Check out Machine Gun Kelly's brand new hair look

Machine Gun Kelly recently dropped new pictures of himself, giving a glimpse of his new hairstyle.
Taking to his Instagram the Home singer showed his new bubble gum pink hairstyle with the caption," I am Pink."
In several of the images, Kelly extended his hand to the camera, showing a bright pink manicure that matched his hair.
The Bloody Valentine singer also documented the process on his Instagram Story, adding an image showing hair dye on a paper towel along with the text, "Guess what I'm doing..."
He complete the look in Killstar's Marshmallow Knit Sweater, which features distressed details and pink and white stripes. He also wore pink jewelry and a pink baseball cap, visible in one photo.
The change comes as Kelly embarks on his future with his bride-to-be Megan Fox. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, Kelly opened up about some of the difficulties he and Fox, 35, have faced while finding the perfect venue for their upcoming nuptials.
"When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." Kelly began before cutting himself off, adding, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."
