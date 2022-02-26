Russia – Ukraine war: Hollywood reacts to the ongoing crises

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Several casualties have been reported since Russia’s declared war and many have fled the country to seek protection.

Amid the on-going crises, Hollywood celebrities showed their support to the innocent civilians of Ukraine and condemned the war.

Taking to Twitter, Mark Ruffalo shared a tweet to send love and prayers to the people of Ukraine.

“Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people,” he wrote.

He also added, “You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle.”

Angelina Jolie also shared her concerns and support via an Instagram post.

The Maleficent actor stated "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.”

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated," the 46-year-old actor concluded her statement.

Celebrities are doing their bid as they request help and share the current situation of Ukraine.

Jared Leto – who played the Joker in The Suicide Squad - also expressed his concern in a tweet.

He wrote, “To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time.”

Kylie Jenner reacted to the crises in an Instagram story, “God protect the people of Ukraine. My thoughts and prayers are with you”

“If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so,” tweeted actor – wrestler John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra, Ashton Kutcher, Khloe Kardashian, Cardi, Stephen King were among others who raised their voice for the people of Ukraine.