AnnaLynne McCord’s poetry for Vladimir Putin is cracking up the Internet: Watch

Actress AnnaLynne McCord left the internet confused on Thursday after she posted a bizarre video of herself reading out a poem addressed to Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The actress shared the video of herself reading a spoken word poem that she penned on her Twitter on Thursday, soon after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, which was subsequently slammed for being ‘tone-deaf’ by the online community.

“Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was a mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light,” said McCord in the video.

“Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm.”

She went on to say, “If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I’d have died to make you warm. … I’d have died to give you life. I know if I was your mother, that would be a start toward the awareness of what a powerful being of light you could be.”

The prose left netizens confused, with many sarcastically commenting that it was just what was needed to stop a war.

“THIS WILL DEFINITELY STOP HIM!! YOU ARE SO STRONG AND BRAVE ANNALYNNE MCCORD,” quipped one Twitter user, while another wrote, “You’re gonna have to up your rhyme game if you tryna stop a war.”

Some also likened McCord’s video to Gal Gadot singing Imagine at the start of the pandemic. “Just sing ‘Imagine’ next time. It’s easier than whatever this is,” said one user, and another joked, “Gal Gadot’s crown just slipped a little.”