Friday February 25, 2022
Harry and Meghan's friend called out for mocking newspaper for editorial on Kate Middleton

Daily Mail had praised Kate Middleton after her visit to Denmark

By Web Desk
February 25, 2022
Pro-monarchy journalists are criticizing Omid Scobie, the co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized biography, after he mocked  Daily Mail for praising  Kate Middleton  in its latest editorial.

The newspaper had showered praises on the Duchess of Cambridge for her activities during her visit to Denmark.

Sharing the newspaper's editorial, Omid Scobie, who is known as Meghan Markle's friend and called the Duchess' cheerleader by pro-monarchy journalists, wrote, "Boots were licked."

The comments by Daily Mail read, "No One holds the Duchess of Cambridge in greater esteem than the Mail. While visiting Denmark, she showed exactly why. She enthusiastically chopped logs, and took a woodland ramble with kindergarten pupils as part of her crusade to give children a better star in life. Always smiling, never stuffy, relishing duty. Kate the perfect ambassador, a powerful force for good--and a credit to the country."

The newspaper recently criticized Prince Harry for filing a review of Home Department's decision not to allow him to pay for his security during his UK visits.

The paper, in its editorial last week, took aim at Prince Andrew and Prince Charles for the controversies they got involved.