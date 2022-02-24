Kanye West’s disappearance from 2022 ‘Donda 2’ afterparty in Miami explained: source

Insiders weigh in on Kanye West’s disappearance from the 2022 Donda 2 after-party in Miami.

According to Page Six, West was supposed to be at the party, since his team spent a lot of money before it began.

According to the sources, “His team spent money on the party. He was supposed to be there.”

While West did not show up, a lot of his famous friends did, including, 2 Chainz, DaBaby, Fabolous, Pusha T, and Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee.

However, “All these people showed up and were wondering ‘Where is Kanye?'. Every time a Sprinter [van] pulled up, people were like, ‘Is it him?'”

Although, they did manage to enjoy the night without the man of the hour, and many felt “It was great. People just gave up and had a good time. It was a running joke, ‘Is he here yet?'”