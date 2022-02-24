Queen Elizabeth is up and about at Windsor Castle after death rumour

Queen Elizabeth gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson an audience on the phone this evening despite suffering mild Covid-19 symptoms.



It was reported that there were no other planned engagements in today’s diary.



The monarch has been holding virtual audiences after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rumours about Queen Elizabeth's death were circulated online on Tuesday.

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla had also contracted the coronavirus before the Queen.

Commenting on the monarchy's phone call to the prime minister, royal biographer Angela Levin said Queen Elizabeth's latest engagement "Shows Her Majesty is not too poorly."

