Pregnant Rihanna betas Kim Kardashian, inspires other mums-to-be to bare it all

Singer, business mogul and now a maternity fashion icon, Rihanna has revealed that she feels sexier than ever even though she is pregnant, inspiring other mums-to-be to bare it all.



The 34-year-old singer, who is having a baby with partner A$AP Rocky, said: "When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your charm, and that you’re not charming right now (but) you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that [...]."



Rihanna's fans erupted in unbridled joy when she revealed her pregnancy to the world. The singer and Barbadian hero, who is notoriously quiet about her private life, announced in January that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

She has continued to proudly display her growing bump. She has eschewed previous maternity style trends set by the Kardashians. In true RiRi fashion, the 34-year-old has thrown the rules right out the window.

The Diamonds singer has rarely been spotted with her belly covered up since she announce pregnancy, winning praise from fans and stylists who have hailed her rejection of regular maternity wear and have called the fact that she’s embracing her growing bump as an accessory instead of a hindrance to her personal style as “inspiring”.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, who is expecting her second child with partner Matte Babel, recently put her baby bump on display as she headed to Drake’s Super Bowl LVI party earlier this month. She appeared to take a leaf out of Rihanna’s book by styling her bump with a twisted white crop top, low-rise blue jeans, and sparkly body jewellery that draped down her neck and over her growing belly.

Rihanna as become an inspiration to pregnant women as they are following in her footsteps and happily showing off their baby bump.