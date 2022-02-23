English musician's stylist daughter wouldn't want to dress Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hardly get positive media coverage in the United Kingdom since they stepped down from their royal duties to move to the United States.
British newspaper recently published comments from Paul Weller's daughter.
According to the publication, Dylan, 25, who is a fashion stylist, was asked whether she would like to style Meghan Markle. She said "not really", without giving any reason.
Her comments came as Fashion Museum Bath said Meghan Oprah Interview dress has been chosen as "Dress of the Year 2021" and it would be displayed at the museum.
Meghan Markle is living in California with her husband Prince Harry and two children after the couple stepped down from their royal duties.
The royal couple is often criticized by the British media for their media appearances.
