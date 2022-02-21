Queen Elizabeth shares her first statement after Covid diagnosis

British Queen Elizabeth II shared her first statement after the 95-year-old monarch was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday.
The Queen released a statement shortly afterwards praising the British women's curling team for their Olympic gold medal in Beijing.
She said, "I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."
Britain’s 95-year-old Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.
A statement on Sunday said Queen Elizabeth tested positive for coronavirus
